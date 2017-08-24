Police investigate pitch-invader who assaulted Burnley players in Ewood Park derby

Police are investigating a host of incidents that took place during Burnley Football Club's 0-2 victory over local rivals, Blackburn Rovers, at Ewood Park last night.

During the Carabao Cup second round match, a Blackburn Rovers fan was arrested after invading the pitch and assaulting two Burnley players and a steward during the match. He is currently being held in police custody on suspicion of assault and pitch encroachment.

A second man was also arrested following an unrelated incident in which a flare was thrown from amongst the Burnley fans towards the pitch. Sadly it landed on the back of a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with minor injuries.

A further three people were arrested in connection with other incidents in the ground.

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “We expected and planned for a lively match which is exactly what we got. Due to a significantly planned and resourced policing and club operation, there were no significant incidents of disorder amongst the large number of supporters.

"That said, a small number have yet again let the fans down," he added. “I'm truly appalled at the behaviour of these few, including the one believed to be from the Blackburn fans who encroached the pitch and thought it acceptable to assault a steward doing his job and two players there to partake in the match.

“Just as despicable was the man who threw the flare that hit a child," the Assistant Chief Constable said. "Thankfully he wasn’t too badly injured and was left with minor burns.

“I must give some recognition and thanks to the vast majority of fans who were there to enjoy the game and did not cause us or the fixture any issues.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents at the match is asked to call us on 101 or to report it online at http://socsi.in/59WnQ.