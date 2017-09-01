Padiham name new boss ahead of weekend's fixture

Padiham named Colne assistants Liam Smith and Dixon Lambert as their new management team on Wednesday evening.

Smith and Lambert said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us both at a club with a proud history, great facilities and a real desire to succeed.Exciting times ahead – can’t wait to get started.”

Chairman Shaun Astin said, of Steve Wilkes’ departure: “Steve made a decision and we were shocked when it happened. We didn’t expect it. He wasn’t being pushed. We were supporting him though there were differences of opinion on how the club should be run. That didn’t really help the situation. We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his endeavours over the years at Padiham.

“We had an offer of investment on the table from Steve Pickup but it wasn’t right for Padiham Football Club for various reasons. It was a lot of money. It was something that Steve offered but there is nothing wrong with the club financially. It just wasn’t right at this moment in time. We’re a non-profit organisation and we weren’t aware of the implications of an individual investing so much money. There were other things that we had to take in to consideration but we thank Steve for his offer.

“We just want to move on from this. We want to take the club forward and we’re working hard to do that. I want us to become more of a community club and that is happening slowly but surely. We knew that it would take some time.”