Storks beaten by late goal at West Didsbury

A third defeat in a row for Padiham on Saturday has certainly slowed down the impetus of the Storks’ bright start to the season.

And another blank in front of goal highlighted even more the need for a goalscorer at the club, as Steve Wilkes side slipped to 11th in the Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division table, having led the way before this hat-trick of defeats.

Substitute Richard Gleaves’ 87th-minute winning goal could be said to have been a bit harsh on the Storks defence, especially goalkeeper Mike Donlon, who had been outstanding throughout the second half, making save after save to to repel attempt after attempt by the home side to break the deadlock.

But in reality, however, it was a goal waiting to happen as the home side totally dominated the game after the break, leaving Padiham with no option but to defend and hope to catch the home side out on the counter attack.

They nearly did in the 77th minute when a Sam Frith shot was deflected into the West Didsbury side netting.

However, this was only a brief interlude in the constant pressure that was being inflicted at the other end by a well-organised Manchester-based side.

Padiham’s hectic schedule of fixtures continues tomorrow night (Wednesday) with a home league game against Ashton Athletic at the Arbories, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

The Storks have no game on Saturday as opponents Maine Road are in Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round action at Burscough.