Storks are beaten by late two-goal salvo

Padiham...............................0

Barnoldswick Town.............2

It needed something special to settle an absorbing Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League Premier Division fixture at the Arbories on Wednesday night.

And it came with 10 minutes to go when Joe Gaughan scored an absolute screamer to put Barnoldswick a goal up, and and on their way to a victory.

Substitute Aaron Hollindrake added a second on 85 minutes, taking advantage of the gaps left at the back as the Storks looked for an equaliser ,and that was enough to secure the away side’s win.

The game had looked odds on to end goal-less before Gaughan’s strike, with the game having been played at a high tempo, with Barnoldswick having the better of the opening moments of the first half, as Gaughan went close with a shot against the bar, while a Liam Blades free kick needed Storks keeper Mike Donlon to be alert and tip the effort round the post.

At the other end, Aaron Taylor kept visiting keeper Stuart Cross on his toes with efforts on goal that needed saves to keep it at 0-0 when the half-time break arrived.

Taylor and Alex Murphy went closest to scoring for Padiham in the second half, before Barnoldswicks late two-goal salvo earned them the three points and left the Storks four points adrift of early league leaders Irlam, with manager Steve Wilkes desperate to add strength to his strike force.

Padiham are at West Didsbury and Chorlton on Saturday.