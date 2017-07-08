VEKA back Rosegrove with new playing kit

One of Burnley’s biggest employers – VEKA Group – has become the official club sponsor of Rosegrove FC, marking the occasion with a charity match on Sunday, July 16th.

The fun fixture will pit Rosegrove coaches against a team of employees from VEKA Group at Kiddrow Lane.

All proceeds from the match will go towards raising funds at Rosegrove, and VEKA Group’s chosen charity for 2017, Pendleside Hospice.

Dawn Stockell, Marketing Director for VEKA Group said: “Everyone is thrilled that we are the official sponsor of Rosegrove FC. The new match and training kits look absolutely fantastic in VEKA blue too! I know lots of people here are raring to get on the pitch for the charity match next week!”