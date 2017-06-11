Tigers roar to tournament win

Rosegrove Under 11 Tigers returned victorious after travelling down to the Camber Sands tourrnament.

They played eight games, and won all eight, securing a place in the final against Chedull.

The final was goal-less at full time, with six minutes of extra time played, and in the final minute, a pin-point free kick from Zac Sturgeon saw a bullet header from Tyler McGovern secure the win for the Tigers.

They then attended a presentation hosted by Paul Merson, and each player was presented with a trophy and medal.

The seven-hour journey home was a breeze knowing the Tigers were bringing the trophy home!

This tournament success comes on the back of last year’s effort when Rosegrove finished runners-up in a competition in Belgium.

The team would like to say thank you to sponsors Rob and Kelly Vaughan.