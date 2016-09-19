Storks suffer another setback at home to Bootle

Padiham’s season is in danger of being over before it really starts following another defeat on Saturday, this time going down 3-0 at home to Bootle.

And with three cup games coming up in a row the fortunes of Steve Wilkes side desperately need to change.

Padiham had their chances ato get something out of their game, but poor finishing and a dismal 15-minute spell in the run up to half-time ensured there would be no repeat of the midweek win at Squires Gate.

Reece Pearce had a great opening on 22 minutes to put Padiham ahead, but didnt get a shot off, and as a result it was the visitors who took the lead when Steven Jones scored direct from a free kick on 35 minutes.

Bootle should have been reduced to 10 men soon after when Joel Powell made an horrendous challenge on Jordan Armstrong, but referee Ian Gittens issued a booking.

Things got worse for Padiham when goalkeeper Mike Donlon fumbled a cross and Garry Hunter gave away a penalty trying to clear the ball.

Liam Loughlin converted the 42nd-minute spot kick to double the Merseysiders’ lead.

And right on half-time Bootle found themselves 3-0 up following an own goal from Marc Young.

Padiham brought new signing Joseph Whittington into the game for the second half.

And this almost brought about a goal when his cross found Aaron Taylor unmarked, but unable to keep his shot on target as it flew over.

Taylor had an even better chance to score on 67 minutes, when a foul on Brandon Barski resulted in a penalty, but Bootle keeper Ryan Jones saved the spot kick.

Padiham are in FA Vase action this Saturday away to West Auckland Town FC.