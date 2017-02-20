Storks slip down to seventh in the table

Padiham dropped down to seventh place in the Premier Division of the Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League after a disappointing goal-less draw at bottom club Cammell Laird on Saturday.

And the result leaves the Storks with just two points out of the last 12 available, to put an end to any outside promotion hopes.

Playing on a poor pitch and against a relegation-threatened team, the Storks never got to grips of how to overcome the game’s obstacles, resulting in a scrappy encounter and a game which was hard to watch.

In fact, in the first half Padiham only created one chance of note, while their opponents didn’t fare much better, although on 44 minutes, Laird’s Charlie MacInnes did hit the Storks’ crossbar with an effort from the left wing, to give the visitors a scare just before the interval.

The second half never got much better, despite an early attempt by Joel Melia that this time hit the home side’s crossbar.

Chris Turner was the first player to test any of the two keepers with a 65th-minute free kick that Chris Mullin parried away, and Turner was in action again 10 minutes later, this time when he shot over from a Dominic Craig lay off.

Padiham’s new signing Conor Docherty also had a late shot go over the bar, which somehow seemed to sum up a miserable afternoon for the Storks, who after three away fixtures on the bounce, and no victories, will be keen to have an home game this coming Saturday against West Didsbury and Chorlton, kick-off 3 p.m. at the Arbories, to try and reignite their end of season form.