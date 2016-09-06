Storks beaten again

Padiham suffered a fifth-succesive defeat at the weekend, losing 4-2 against Runcorn Linnets at the Millbank Linnets Stadium.

The Storks got off to a flying start, taking a 1-0 lead within two minutes. But that was as good as it got, as within 13 minutes of Harry Dunn finding the net, Runcorn had scored three times themselves through Mark Houghton on nine minutes and 15 minutes, and Kyle Hamid on 13 minutes to lead 3-1.

Padiham pulled one back on 38 minutes when Alex Murphy intercepted a back pass from Aaron Morris and slipped his shot under Tom Hunt to reduce the deficit to one at half-time.

However, that was just after Padiham striker Kenny Taylor had been stretchered off injured and taken to the local hospital with what turned out to be ligament damage.

The second half was a much more even affair, but the result was settled on 72 minutes when a ball over the top of the Storks defence released Runcorn substitute Steve Foster, who had time to curl his shot out of the reach of Mike Donlon.

Padiham suffered another injury in the build up to the deciding goal when captain Martin Parkes had to leave the field after twisting his knee.

Padiham have no midweek fixture but are at home to Hanley Town on Saturday, kick-off 3 p.m.

Padiham’s youth team started their first season in the Lancashire Sunday Youth League with a 3-3 draw against Walshaw Sports Club at the Arbories on Sunday, with goals from Yeoman, Simm and Simpson. They are at home again on Sunday against Ladybridge, kick-off 11 a.m.