Shuttleworth to represent Burnley in national event

Shuttleworth College’s Under 13s girls’ football team will represent Burnley FC at a national competition early next year.

The team played in the Premier League Schools’ Girls Cup competition recently at the Prairie against other Burnley schools for the honour of representing the town.

They played a group stage against Blessed Trinity, Sir John Thursby and Burnley High School, without losing a game, or conceding a goal.

They then played Unity in the semi-final ,who they beat, and then took on Blessed Trinity again in the final.

The final was 1-1 at half-time, before Shuttleworth went on to edge past their rivals to win the cup.

They will now represent Burnley FC in the national event in early 2018.