Padiham lose ground on the league leaders

The Storks’ charge for promotion in the Hallmark Security Premier Division took a hefty knock as they were beaten at the Marine Travel Arena by a solitary goal.

Steve Wilkes’s side are now 20 points off leaders Bootle with two games in hand after they failed to convert their chances in Merseyside.

The hosts scored the winning goal in the 65th minute after a mistake in midfield allowed Jack Leames to win possession and score with a well placed long range shot.

The visitors were also dealt a huge blow when captain Martin Parkes had to leave the field with a bad head injury in the first half.

It could have been so different though if Dominic Craig’s header from a Joel Melia cross a minute after the breakthrough had been better directed or if Kieron Pickup had managed to hit the target when well-positioned moments later.

In the end, however, the hosts defended resolutely and their tight organisation thwarted efforts from Jake Townsend and Brandon Barski.

James Dean also went close to adding to his personal tally but, underpressure, his header from Paddy O’Brien’s delivery flew over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Padiham Football Club is to host this season’s Lancashire FA Guide Security Sunday Trophy semi-final between Crown Paints and Blackhurst Budd at their Arbories Memorial Sports Ground.

The tie will take place on Thursday with kick off at 7-30 p.m. Admission is on the night at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.