Padiham rounded off their Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 win against Barnton in front of a crowd of 180 at the Arbories on Saturday.

Mark Coyne netted both goals for the Storks, scoring 10 minutes before half-time, and just before the hour mark, to claim an ultimately comfortable victory for Steve Wilkes’ side.

It means that Padiham end the season in seventh place in the table, with firm ambitions of a promotion chase next season.