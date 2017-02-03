No home comforts for Storks in near future

Padiham boss Steve Wilkes knows that his players will have to roll their sleeves up and battle if they’re to get any reward from the club’s extended stay in Merseyside.

Six of the Storks’ next seven games in the Hallmark Security Premier Division will be played away from the Arbories with the next three taking in trips to AFC Liverpool, league leaders Bootle and relegation-threatened Cammell Laird 1907.

Wilkes will be back in the dug out at the Marine Travel Arena having served a three-match suspension after being sent to the stands during the 5-3 defeat against West Didsbury & Chorlton in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

“We’re in Merseyside for the next three weeks now,” he said. “They are three tough games for us but it’s a good test. We need to win them because we need to close the gap on the top teams.

“We’ve won one and drawn one which is a good response from our defeat to Atherton Collieries.

“We need to win these games coming up because we’re 11 points off top. There are still a lot of games to play and we need to take advantage of them.”

Wilkes added: “We are one of the form teams in the league so we want to make the most of this opportunity.

“The teams from Liverpool apply themselves well so we need to match them for aggression and passion and hopefully our skill will see us through the other side.

“We need to roll our sleeves up and battle. We need to make sure that we win that battle first and foremost.

“We’ve been mixing it up well recently; we’re a footballing side but we’ve had to change things a little bit recently and go a bit more direct. That will stand us in good stead for the next few weeks.”