Miserable run continues at home to Hanley

Padiham’s run of poor results continued on Saturday, when they lost for a sixth game in a row, this time in a 5-1 reversal against newly-promoted Hanley Town at the Arbories in the Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

Padiham scored first for the third consecutive fixture, when Marc Young headed in a Sam Frith corner at the back post after seven minutes to give the Storks a 1-0 lead.

However, Padiham’s advantage was short lived as, five minutes later, Dan Cope found himself unmarked and able to put his side back on level terms at 1-1.

Michael West made visiting keeper Dane Jackson stretch full length to turn his 13th-minute shot round the post in one of only a handful of chances created at either end, before a mistake by Young let in Oliver Mellor five minutes before half-time to put the visitors ahead 2-1 at the break.

The second half started with Padiham on top, but James Dean had three attempts blocked in a goalmouth scramble, and in a later attack, shot wide with an open net, and the hosts were punished as Hanley stepped up the pace.

They hit the Storks cross bar with one effort, before increasing their lead through Angelo Errico on 65 minutes, and going 4-1 ahead on 84 minutes when Martin Stanyer headed in a free kick.

Things got worse for the home side when Young was sent off for relaliatio,n and Hanley substitute Tom Ashton added a fifth for the visitors in added on time at the end of another disappointing performance.

Padiham are in action again tonight when they travel to Squires Gate, and they are at home on Saturday to Bootle.

l Padiham Football Club’s Annual Sportsmans Dinner takes place on Thursday, 24th November at Burnley Football Club’s 1882 Lounge, when Micky Quinn is the guest speaker, and Paul Boardman the comedian.

Tickets are £30 and can be reserved by contacting club secretary Alan Smith on 07775717698.