Double cause for celebration at Holden Road

Burnley Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club held a special day to mark the success of both their senior football and rugby union sections.

The first team footballers won the Storefirst East Lancashire League First Division title by four points from Rimington, and also landed the President’s Cup.

And the rugby first team won promotion from Lancashire (North) to North Lancashire/Cumbria after a 94-0 thumping of Whitehaven in their play-off final at Holden Road.

They also lost in the Lancashire Cup final to Tyldesley, 50-24.

The club are always looking for new players, and anyone interested for football can email danoates89@icloud.com, or rugby, Simon at caldervale78@hotmail .co.uk

Touch rugby continues in Towneley Park each Wednesday at 7 p.m., all welcome.