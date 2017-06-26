Corey seals tournament win

Rosegrove Tigers emerged victorious from the recent Fulledge Colts tournament at the Prairie.

The Tigers played four group games, as they claimed a semi-final berth, where they took on Padiham Saints, who they beat 1-0.

In the final, they were pitted against Wilpshire Wanderers, and the Tigers stepped up another gear, with Zac Sturgeon scoring the first goal.

Corey Stacey added a second with a superb finish to hand the Tigers a two-goal cushion, which was enough to claim victory.

Rosegrove Tigers would like to thank Fulledge Colts and all involved, as well as Tigers managers Stephen Pennington and Matt Ross.