Vintage Clarets to feature in charity match

Ian Moore, Andy Payton, Roger Eli, John Deary, Gerry Harrison and Liam Robinson will all line up for the Vintage Clarets when they take on Rolls Old Boys in a charity match on Sunday.

The former Turf Moor favourites will feature in the match, held in memory of Mark Metcalfe, at Rolls Royce with kick-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

Admission to the event is free but donation buckets will be available on entry with proceeds going to Pendleside Hospice.

The Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Spurs will be screened on TV, food will be served and there will also be a raffle and an auction.

For more information contact Chris Buchanan on 07966 653808.