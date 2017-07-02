Rosegrove tournament a huge success

Rosegrove Junior Football Club held their annual tournament over the last two weekends.

Over 100 teams attended the event, which was again a huge success.

Teams from all over the north west entered, and the club have received exceptional feedback.

In total, over 3000 visitors came to play, watch, make friends and have fun, and each day went to plan.

Both days focussed on the fair play award, which this year was named after Megan Lee, a football-mad girl who sadly passed away last year.

Her father Adam was asked to hand out some awards and was overwhelmed by the gesture.

The club already have plans for next year’s tournament to be bigger and better, and have already started taking bookings by clubs that attended this year.

Rosegrove would like to thank all volunteers, coaches, parents, clubs and everybody that attended for making this the biggest and most successful tournament in the town.

Rosegrove Under 11 Tigers enjoyed success on Saturday.

The Tigers played four group games, winning them all to secure a place in the final.

There they played Blackburn Eagles, and won 2-1 with brilliant goals from Corey and Zac to round off a great day.

Thanks go to all involved and Stephen Pennington and Matt Ross.