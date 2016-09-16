Lady Clarets open the season with three wins

Three local derbies in a week saw Burnley FC Ladies get their season off to a winning start.

The season began last Sunday with a short journey down the M65 to Accrington Ladies.

The Lady Clarets went in front when winger Lizzy Hamer skipped past the full back, and cut in before finding Rebecca Hayton, who slotted home from two yards.

In the second half, Burnley were unfortunate to concede a goal against the run of play.

Burnley were running out of time when Linny Craig put in a perfect corner for captain Jo Holt to power a header past the keeper.

The Lady Clarets then faced Accrington in a reverse fixture on Wednesday.

The opener came in the 15 th minute when a precision ball from Justine Wallace to Hayton saw her dribble through the middle before lobbing the keeper.

It wasn’t long before the Clarets’ lead was doubled when Hamer dribbled in from the right wing before slotting the ball into the corner.

A speculative shot just after the break from the Accrington winger reduced the arrears, but an excellent cross from Craig was volleyed in by Wallace to make it 3-1.

The final game of the week came against another local rival in the form of Blackburn Community Sports Club.

A cross-shot was deflected into the bottom corner to give Blackburn the lead, but the Lady Clarets levelled when Hayton and Wallace combined for the former to smash the ball into the net.

Wallace then played a deft ball over the top for Sarah Greenhalgh to lift the ball over the keeper to make it 2-1.

On the hour, Hayton turned and finished to make it 3-1, and Hayton added a fourth with the goal of the game.