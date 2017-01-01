Jeff hopes Clarets can kick on

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick insists that the Clarets can’t afford to rest on their laurels after an impressive start to the campaign at Turf Moor.

The Premier League newcomers have accumulated 19 points from the 10 fixtures where they’ve had home advantage, the fifth best return in the division.

The latest victory arrived on Boxing Day as Andre Gray’s late strike decided the game against last season’s Championship runners up, Middlesbrough.

That took Sean Dyche’s side six points clear of tomorrow’s opponents Sunderland, who currently occupy 18th spot in the top flight.

“It’s massive,” said the record signing.

“We’ve spoken about our home form and we needed to carry that on.

“With the weather, and the way the game was going, it’s always great to grind out results especially against teams that are around us.

“I think it’s very big to keep that winning form at home. It feels great; every win feels great.

“We can’t forget that feeling and we need to make sure that we can get it as much as we can.

“It’s looking good but we’ve got to keep going. We can’t take our foot off the gas.

“We need to keep picking up points as much as we can and see where that leaves us.”

The Black Cats’ away form since manager David Moyes took over the helm at the Stadium of Light is at a similar end of the spectrum to Burnley’s.

The visitors have only picked up four points - a draw against Southampton in August and a win over AFC Bournemouth last month - and they’ve only managed to find the net five times in nine outings.

Another maximum could see the Clarets open up a considerable gap over their rivals at the bottom end of the table and Republic of Ireland international Hendrick, who is suspended for the fixture having received his fifth booking of the season against Boro, has signalled the importance of the first goal.

“We’re confident every game,” he said.

“Every game is big in this league. We take each game as it comes.

“We are here at home again and we need to make sure that we get the result that we need.

“The Boro win gives us confidence going in to that game.

“It’s a quick turnaround and we need to ensure that we get our recovery and preparation right before looking forward to that game.

“I think the first goal is vital and sometimes it doesn’t come right until the end. It gives you something to hang on to, especially when you’re in the game.”