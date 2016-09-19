Heaton disappointed with crucial errors in Foxes loss

Skipper Tom Heaton condemned the ‘four minutes of madness’ alluded to by boss Sean Dyche after the Clarets proved to be the orchestrators of their own downfall at the King Power Stadium.

The England international felt the away side gave a good account of themselves for 42 minutes against the Premier League champions but ultimately threw all their hard work away with unnecessary errors.

Aside from a couple of sightings of goal for star man Riyad Mahrez, the Clarets had shut the Foxes out.

However, as half-time approached, Matt Lowton was penalised by referee Anthony Taylor for a clumsy challenge on Marc Albrighton and debutant Islam Slimani converted from Christian Fuchs’ set-piece.

Burnley’s battle then took on even more of an incline when the £29m Algerian netted his second of the afternoon for Claudio Ranieri’s men within minutes of the second half.

Heaton said: “We were building in to it and I thought we contained them well, we had a couple of decent bits of play.

“Then unfortunately we’ve conceded a bit of a soft free kick and with a good delivery in the lad has got on the end of it and powered a header in. All of a sudden it’s a completely different game going in to half-time.

“It is disappointing, there’s no hiding that. That last couple of minutes before the end of the first half and the next couple of minutes when we’re looking to get back in to the game - all of a sudden you’re 2-0 down away from home and the game got away from us very quickly.”

It was the second time in successive games that the Clarets had fallen by a three-goal margin away from home but, with emotions still raw in the dressing room, Heaton confessed that the squad will pick an appropriate moment to review the performance.

“It’s not a great time because there is a lot of emotion at the minute,” he said. “Obviously the manager has said a few words in there and we’ll have a look at it this week.

“We know it can be tough. We’re disappointed with that today. The important thing is that we get those details right because it counts.

“We’ve seen it plenty of times and we all know that teams can hurt you. It makes it even more important which is another source of frustration today.”

He added: “We know the magnitude of the challenge and we know that we were away at the Premier League champions.

“It’s going to be tough but the frustration is that we were well in the game and doing well. It was a soft way to give it away really which is the biggest frustration.

“We’ll review it early on in the week. The manager will have his timescale because we don’t play until Monday.

“When we look at it I’m sure there’ll be a lot of good stuff that we can take from the first part of the game and we’ll look to learn from the rest of it. We’ll get ready for the next one.”