England dream is still alive for Mee

Defender Ben Mee is hoping that his recent performances have forced Gareth Southgate to take note as his England ambition still burns bright.

The Three Lions boss, who recently handed Michael Keane his first cap, was a spectator at the Riverside as the 27-year-old contributed to a ninth clean sheet of the campaign in the Premier League in the goal-less draw against Middlesbrough.

Mee, alongside his defensive counterparts, is a sure contender for the club’s player of the year accolade, having been recognised by his team-mates at the official awards dinner last season.

“It’s 100% the dream,” he said. “It’s definitely the ambition, something that I want, and I’m working towards that. This season has helped me so far and I want to keep proving myself and show people what I can do.

“I’m enjoying myself, I’m enjoying playing in this team and I just want to play well for the team and see what happens. Clean sheets will help and it’s always nice to get them.

“You never know. It would be nice because it’s an ambition of mine. It’s something I want and I’m driving towards it. If I keep playing well then hopefully it might happen.”

Mee was continuously in the right place at the right time at the heart of the Clarets defence as they took their top flight points tally to 36.

Burnley’s back five has been consistent since the birth of a 23-match unbeaten run in the league last term and Mee feels that the familiarity has helped.

“It’s another clean sheet which is nice,” he said. “We’ve all dug in and I thought the full backs were fantastic today. Tom was brilliant as well and made a massive save. Everyone digs in and everyone plays their part.

“Wardy and Lowts have been fantastic. They’ve been really solid and performing at a consistently high level.

“That’s what you want from the boys next to you because it makes our job easier at the back. We work well as a unit and we have done for some time.

“It’s nice to have a steady and settled back four. I think that shows in our performances because we’re all digging in for each other.

“We know each other inside out and last season helped us as well. It’s proving vital for us now and it sets up the team really well.”