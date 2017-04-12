Dyche is delighted with record signing Brady

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hailed record signing Robbie Brady’s performance in the goal-less draw at Middlesbrough.

Brady came back into the side after four games on the bench, after Steven Defour picked up a knock to his thihgj in the 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Robbie Brady in action

And the Republic of Ireland’s player of the year produced his best display to date in a Burnley shirt, hitting the bar with a first half free kick, while twice going close in the second half, and Dyche said: “I thought that was the most he’s looked like we work.

“It takes time for some players, and I thought he got the script with the shape, and he had some real quality moments.” Dyche also hailed Brady’s Ireland teammate Stephen Ward, who is in a fine vein of form: “Wardy played ever so well – a number of them are, who probably go under the radar a little bit, Jeff (Hendrick) has come out of it with two big performances, Joey (Barton) has been different class this week, Keano (Michael Keane) and Ben (Mee) dependable,

“Wardy is in a really good place. It bodes well.”