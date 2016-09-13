Defour is adapting to pace of the Premier

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels Steven Defour is starting to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Defour scored his first goal for Burnley to put them ahead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hull City at Turf Moor, in a man of the match display.

And Dyche is happy with the way he is acclimatising to the pace of English football: “He’s adjusting and adapting as I said he would.

“He’s been in a completely different culture of football in Belgium, a lot slower, a lot more methodical at times, and he’s come into the fire of the Premier League, mixed with the quality, but he’s adapted well and was outstanding.

“His fitness is still coming, he said his calves were tightening up, and we’ve got to be careful. We have to understand the Premier League is different to where he’s been used to, he’s been away on international duty as well, so we couldn’t continue with the work he was doing, so you’ve got to listen to him.

“He’s not a kid, he’s a man, and he said his calves were tightening up, so we had to make a decision. But his fitness is improving rapidly.

“He’s less combative than Joey (Barton), but he’s a very good technician, as you saw with his goal and some of his controlled passing, his belief in having the ball and dealing with it, which is a big part of why we brought him in.”

He added: “We bought him here to add to the group, and we think he can do that.

“He’s very experienced, he wanted the challenge of the Premier League, arguably people might have overlooked him and it might have been his last chance in the Premier League, and he’s here to enjoy it.

“He’s certainly up for the challenge, he was captaining sides at a very young age, and that usually shows a maturity. I was really pleased with him.”