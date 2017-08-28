Deadline day countdown: August 28

The latest transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West prior to Thursday’s deadline...

Lancashire Post: Preston North End boss Alex Neil says they don’t have to sell anybody amid an apparent £8m offer from Reading for Jordan Hugill.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad – provided it is the right player who becomes available.

Wigan Observer: Wigan Athletic assistant boss Leam Richardson says the club remains on the lookout for fresh blood.

Burnley Express: Clarets’ boss Sean Dyche remains keen to add to his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler hopes he can keep hold of in-form striker Devante Cole.

BBC Radio Lancashire: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is trying to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool have made an enquiry over a possible £55m move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

Daily Mail: Swansea City will offer Manchester City £13m in a bid to re-sign striker Wilfried Bony.