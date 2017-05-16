Your chance to vote for Clarets boss Sean Dyche to be Premier League Manager of the Season

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is in contention for the Premier League Manager of the Season award following a phenomenal campaign at Turf Moor.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte heads a six man shortlist having guided the Blues to the title in his first year in English football while Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs), Paul Clement (Swansea City), Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) and Tony Pulis (West Brom) complete the list.

Dyche was nominated having secured the club's status in the top flight during a term where they were given little or no chance of beating the drop. It is the first time that the club has enjoyed back-to-back seasons in the top tier since the mid '70s when Jimmy Adamson was in charge.

The Clarets go in to the final game against West Ham on Sunday in 15th spot but victory over the Hammers, depending on the margin and results elsewhere, could see the club finish as high as 11th.

While Burnley's away form has been questioned on occasions this season, Dyche's side have clocked up 33 points from 18 fixtures on home soil, currently the eighth best record in the division.

The recipient is chosen by a panel assembled by the league's sponsor and the current holder of the award is Claudio Ranieri on the back of the Italian's outstanding success with Leicester City.

The deadline for votes is 11-59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to vote for Sean Dyche