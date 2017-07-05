Young Clarets travel to Czech Republic to take part in Generali CEE Cup

The U18s squad is set to travel to the Czech Republic this summer to take part in the prestigious Generali CEE Cup.

Burnley are new to the 12-team tournament, which also features Academy sides from Everton and Leicester City, among a host of top European sides.

The players travel to Prague on July 19, and will play against two-time winners and hosts Sparta Prague in their opening round-robin group games, followed by Prostars FC.

Newly appointed U18 Coach Danny Cadamarteri will lead the group, alongside U18 Coach John Townson.

Academy manager Jon Pepper said: “This trip will be a great experience, both on and off the pitch for our scholars and staff.

“The tournament is an U19 tournament, but we are taking our U18 Youth Team as this will be the group that competes in the Category 2 Premier League this season, so this will be a big test on the pitch as we will be slightly younger than other teams.

“Off the pitch it will help the new intake of scholars integrate and bond with the existing second years and help the staff get to know the players.

“It is important that the players and staff represent the Club impeccably on these trips and learn a great deal from the experience of playing against different opposition from different cultures and background.

“Hopefully we get chance to do a bit of sightseeing and cultural things during the eight days we are away so the group get an all-rounded experience”

Jon added: “This trip has been part-funded by the UpTheClarets Supporters Association.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support for the Academy, where they have funded many Youth department initiatives over the years, and we are pleased that this relationship is still thriving.”

For more information, please visit www.ceecup.org