Young Clarets defender Whitmore joins Shakers on loan

Alex Whitmore has joined League One side Bury on a loan deal running until January.

The Clarets’ central defender, 21, moves to Gigg Lane for the chance to gain further first-team experience following a successful spell at Morecambe last season.

Newcastle-born Whitmore, who arrived at Turf Moor as a scholar in 2012, made 43 appearances for the Shrimps, including 35 starts in League Two.

He previously spent spells on loan with Conference National sides Gateshead and Chester City in 2015/16.

Whitmore’s temporary departure follows Chris Long’s loan move to Northampton Town as the Clarets look to get first-team opportunities for a number of their younger players.

Long has joined the Cobblers on a season-long loan deal and made the ideal start with his side’s opening goal in a 2-1 friendly win over Newport County last Saturday.