WIN PRIZES: Can you be our Fantasy Premier League manager of the year?

You don't get much for £100m in football these days.

You couldn't afford to buy Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Keane as a package, you'd get a little bit of change from the purchase of Paul Pogba and you could buy John Stones or David Luiz twice over.

The figures being banded around for transfer fees, not even considering personal terms, are extortionate.

If Manchester City were limited to that sum, Pep Guardiola would be rummaging in the depths of his sofa to try and cough up the money to fund moves for Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, who signed for a combined total of £106m.

So, there's the conundrum. How do you build a 15-man squad with a measly £100m to spend? How do you afford a strike force of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero without eating up the kitty that was tucked away for a reliable goalkeeper, a sturdy defence or a creative midfield.

Well, we're all tactical experts when it comes to armchair management so here's your chance to pick and run your own team without actually having to step outside to do it from the dugout on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke.

You can play it safe and expensive by trying to fit in as many of last season's top performers as possible or you can try and unearth a few hidden gems to differentiate your group from everybody else's.

Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen, Kevin De Bruyne, Kane, Lukaku and Coutinho have all dazzled in the past but newcomers Mohamed Salah, Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Jesus (to an extent) could be this campaign's big hitters.

And then there are the cheaper, riskier selections. Will Anthony Knockaert dazzle at this level, will Ruben Loftus-Cheek get his chance on loan at Crystal Palace, can Dominic Solanke get in on the goals at Anfield, will Roque Mesa become the new Gylfi Sigurdsson or can Tammy Abraham transfer his Championship form with Bristol City to the Premier League with Swansea City?

These are questions that will be answered throughout the season as you chop and change your team so why not do it with the Burnley Express' Premier League Fantasy Football competition.

You'll get all the fun of challenging your friends, family and strangers with the added benefit of having the opportunity to win monthly prizes too.



Holmes Mill in Clitheroe have already committed to providing one Manager of the Month with a meal for two at The Waddington Arms as well as two brewery tour tickets.



And they've even provided us with the Manager of the Season prize, with the individual accumulating the most points earning an overnight stay in the Spinning Block Hotel, a meal for two in the Beer Hall, and a Hen Harrier mini cask.

Surely that's worth fighting for?

The code to join our Fantasy Premier League is: 374965-91531