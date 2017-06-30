Wednesday win race for Boyd

Sheffield Wednesday look to have won the race for out of contract Clarets wideman George Boyd.

Our sister paper The Sheffield Star reports that Boyd has agreed a two-year deal with the Owls and will undergo a medical on Monday.

Boyd will link up with David Jones, with whom he won the Championship title at Turf Moor, as Wednesday’s first summer signing, and meet up with the Owls for the start of pre-season training on Monday.

Boyd, Burnley's then joint record signing at £3m from Hull City in the summer of 2014, was only offered another year by the Clarets, and had interest from Championship clubs Aston Villa and Derby County, but has opted to move to Hillsborough.