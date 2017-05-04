'We still have a job to do' - Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche accepts his side have to be ready for every eventuality as they look to secure their Premier League status.

Burnley are all but safe, having climbed to 14th position, seven points clear of the drop zone, following their first away win of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Clarets sit two points adrift of ninth place, ahead of tomorrow’s home game with West Brom, but Dyche isn’t easing his foot off the gas.

A win will guarantee back to back Premier League campaigns for the first time, regardless of what result 18th place Swansea City earn later tomorrow evening at home to Everton.

And Dyche said: “We still have a job to do – we have to make sure we’re ready for anything that occurs.

“We’ve worked hard for anything we’ve got so far, and we’ll continue to do so.

“There are no gimmies at any level, particularly the Premier League, so we’ll look at ourselves first and focus on what we do.”

Burnley tend to end the season strongly under Dyche, picking up a draw and two wins in their last three games in 2012/13 and 2014/15, three wins and a draw in their promotion season in 2013/14, and last term famously went 23 league games undefeated to win the Championship title, winning five of the last six.

Dyche noted: “We’ve shown we have a good mentality in all my time here, we’ve been very strong down the seasons and we want to continue that. It’s hard to guarantee results, but you can guarantee the team have a good mentality, and are physically in good shape, and we;ve done that.

“The stats were excellent again at Crystal Palace, so we’re really pleased with that mentality and demand, and the details.”

West Brom boss Tony Pulis feels Dyche is one of the top three managers of the year in the Premier League, and the respect is mutual: “I think Tony is one of the managers who definitely appreciates we are faced with here and what we are trying to achieve.

“I get on well with Tony and have a lot of respect for him and what he does.

“We crossed at Bristol City when I was leaving for Millwall and he came in, and I’ve gone through the years with his Gillingham sides and through his football journey.

“He’s strong in his beliefs and his record speaks for itself.”