We should have seen it out - Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt his side should have seen the game out at home to Hull City.

Steven Defour's stunning second half opener was cancelled out deep into injury time by Robert Snodgrass.

It was a sickener, and Dyche felt his players just about did enough to have deserved the points: "I think it's the reality of football, you know, some things go against you, some things go for you.

"I thought we probably edged the game, it was a tight game, I thought both teams, them playing a more counter attack style at times, you know dropping a lot of bodies behind the ball and us trying to break that down and playing with the two up front.

"Really tight game, as you'd expect, two teams that don't want to give anything away, you know, overall it was very close, but I thought we'd just done enough and probably should have seen the game out.

"But, like I said, we defended the first phase of the corner well, I think Ben Mee just slips as he goes to block the shot or the expected shot, it allows them a free kick and it's a good finish from the lad, but that happens, we've done it to many other teams down the years I've been here so we have to take this one today