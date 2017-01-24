Video is the future – Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels video technology will eventually come into football at the highest level.

Burnley were denied a point at Arsenal on Sunday after the linesman failed to spot Gunners centre back Laurent Koscielny in an offside position.

And when Ben Mee was deemed to have caught the France international with a high boot, Alexis Sanchez scored the winner from the spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

Earlier in the season, Koscielny scored an injury time winner with his arms, from an offside position, and Dyche feels the officials need help making the correct calls.

“I think it’s the future whether I’m a fan or not, I think it will come,” he said.

“Two points against a team like Arsenal, if you add that to our league form, and where we are, people would say ‘they’re going along nicely’, but they’ve been taken away by a decision.

“So it’s highly likely over time that some form of video replay will be used.”

But he sees no point in pursuing some clarity on referees’ decisions from Professional Game Match Officials chief Mike Riley, who had met Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Dyche admitted: “I don’t think there’s any point.

“However many people are watching it out there saw it.

“What are you going to prove? It’;s just a bad moment. It’s unfortunate, because it cost us a point, and that’s two against Arsenal, but generally the officials are good.

“I like what they do, because it’s very tough.

“Retrospective banning for cheating would make their job easier, but this was just a moment in time, when the linesman doesn’t make a decision which is quite obvious, at this level.”

Meanwhile, Dyche faces a wait over the knee injury midfielder Dean Marney sustained at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Marney was stretchered off after twisting his knee in a challenge on Sanchez, which earned him a yellow card.

The player suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury almost two years ago which ruled him out for the rest of Burnley’s last Premier League campaign, and Dyche hopes it isn’t as serious: “It’s a bit of a worry when you see our players - you know the honesty we show - go off on a stretcher. I don’t have any news yet, we’re just hopeful.”