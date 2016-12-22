Travel news for trips to City and Black Cats

Burnley Supporters’ Club are running transport to Burnley’s first two away games of the New Year at Manchester City and Sunderland.

For the league trip to the Etihad Stadium on Monday, January 2nd, the coach departs Colne at 11-30 a.m., picking up at Nelson at 11-40 a.m., Queensgate at 11-50 a.m., Turf Moor at noon, Tim Bobbin at 12-10 p.m. and Rawtenstall at 12-30 p.m.

For the FA Cup third round tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 7th, the coach departs from Colne at 10 a.m., picking up at Nelson at 10-10 a.m., Queensgate at 10-20 a.m., Turf Moor at 10-30 a.m., Tim Bobbin at 10-40 a.m., and Rawtenstall at 11 a.m.

All bookings to Barrie Oliver on 0799 087 4695 or email BurnleyFSC@yahoo.co.uk

• Clarets Development Association Week 47 Draw Winners: £100 – X1892 M Miller; F6612 T Young; D2164 R Hadwin; F0227 D Cooper; Weekly Rollover Jackpot £8,500, 2, 11, 17, 37 – no winner.