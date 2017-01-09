Ticket news: Watford v Burnley

Tickets for the Clarets’ game at Vicarage Road will go on sale from Monday, January 16.

Prices are as follows

Adults: £30

65+: £22

16-19: £18

Students (Valid Student ID Required): £18

U16: £10

Priority periods are as follows:

Monday, 16th January: Season ticket holders with 5,000 points.

Wednesday, 18th January: Season ticket holders with 3,000 points

Monday, 23rd January: Season ticket holders

Wednesday, 25th January: General sale.

Tickets are available in person, ONLINE, or by postal applications.

The final day for posting is 1st February, 2017 at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

There will be no telephone sales for this fixture.