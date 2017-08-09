Ticket news: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Tickets for the Clarets’ trip to Wembley to play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 27 August will go on sale to the first category of supporters eligible to buy on Tuesday, 15 August.

Please see full sales details below:

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Sunday 27th August

Kick Off – 16:00

Tickets

Under 18 years old - £17.00

Adults (18 or Over) - £30.00

65+ - £19.00

Loyalty Points Schedule

Season Ticket Holders with 5000pts – 15th August 2017

Season Ticket Holders with 4000pts – 16th August 2017

Season Ticket Holders with 3000pts – 17th August 2017

Season Ticket Holders – 18th August 2017

General Sale – 21st August 2017

Important Information :- Due to the anticipated high demand for this fixture, we will be operating a strict one ticket per clarets number. If you are wishing to purchase multiple tickets, please ensure that you have the correct amount of clarets numbers. This includes purchasing tickets for children who may not have accumulated enough points. There will be no exceptions to this.

Ticket Sales

The methods of sale are ONLINE, In Person or by Postal Application.

The final day for posting is 23rd August 2017 at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

There will be no Telephone sales for this game.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture

The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.