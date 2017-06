Tickets for the game away to Preston North End will go on sale from 9.15am on Tuesday, July 4.

Prices:

Adults: £10

Senior Citizens: £5

Young adults: (19-21) £5

Students (Full time only) & 22-24 (proof must be provided): £5

Juniors (11-18 years): £5

Under 11 (0-10 years): £1

Tickets are available in person at the Ticket office, or online HERE.

There will be no telephone sales for this fixture.