Ticket news: Liverpool v Burnley

Tickets for the Clarets’ trip to Anfield on Saturday, September 16th (kick-off 3 p.m.) are on sale.

Ticket prices are: adults £30, senior (over 65) £22-50, under 22 £15, juniors £9 .

Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders – online only – today, and at the ticket office from Monday at 9-15 a.m.

General sale is then online only on Thursday, and at the ticket office from Fruday, September 8th at 9-15 a.m.

The final day for posting is September 13th at 2 p.m.

There will be no Telephone sales for this game.

