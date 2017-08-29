Ticket news: Burnley v Leeds United

Tickets for the Clarets’ Carabao Cup third round tie at home to Leeds United, on Tuesday, September 19, go on sale on Wednesday, August 30.

Burnley v Leeds, Carabao Cup third round, Turf Moor, Tuesday, September 19 (7.45pm KO)

The whole stadium will be open for this game, and season ticket holders will have an initial priority period to purchase their own seat (one per season ticket holder), at a discounted price.

Ticket Prices:

Season Ticket Holders*:

Can purchase own seat from 9.15am on Wednesday, August 30 – up until 12noon on Sunday, September 10th.

Adults: £15

U22 & Over 65: £10

U18: £5

General Sale:

All remaining seats available from 9.15am on Monday, August 11 until kick off.

Adults: £20

U22 & Over 65: £12

U18: £7

*Please note: Once the season ticket priority period ends, any season ticket holders who choose to purchase after this time will not be guaranteed their seat, and will pay general sale prices.

Ticket Sales

The methods of sale are online HERE, in person or by postal application.

The final day for posting is September 13 at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

There will be no telephone sales for this game.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture.

The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club, if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.