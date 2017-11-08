Ticket news: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Tickets for the game at The Amex Stadium, on Saturday, December 16, will go on sale to supporters from Saturday, November 18, as follows:
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley
Saturday, 16 December 2017
Kick Off – 3pm
Tickets
Adults - £30.00
Under 21 – £23
Under 18 – £15.00
Over 65 - £23.00
Loyalty Points Schedule
Season Ticket Holders with 5000pts
Online only – 18th November 2017 at 5pm
Ticket Office – 20th November 2017 at 9:15am
Season Ticket Holders with 3000pts
Online only – 20th November 2017 at 5pm
Ticket Office – 21st November 2017 at 9:15am
Season Ticket Holders
Online only – 21st November 2017 at 5pm
Ticket Office – 22nd November 2017 at 9:15am
General Sale
Online only – 26th November 2017 at 4pm
Ticket office – 27th November 2017 at 9:15am
Ticket Sales
The methods of sale are ONLINE, In Person or by Postal Application.
The final day for posting is 13th December at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.
There will be no Telephone sales for this game.
Important information regarding online sales for this fixture
The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.
