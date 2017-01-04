There’s still work to be done says Ashley Barnes

Despite a positive first half to the campaign, Ashley Barnes claims that the Clarets won’t be satisfied until Premier League survival has been secured.

Burnley’s home form alone has lifted the club in to a favourable position in the top flight, with 22 points accrued from 11 games at Turf Moor.

And that return - the fifth best on offer in the division - could see Sean Dyche’s side home and dry with as few as four more victories going off current averages.

“To see where we are in the league is always nice but we’ll be loving it a bit more if we can get in to that top half,” he said.

“We definitely could not [have expected anything more]. The results are going our way as well so long may that continue and hopefully we can stay in this division.

“If somebody would’ve told us that we’d be 11th (at this stage) I think we would have laughed ourselves but we always believe in ourselves and we know that we can stay in this division. That’s what we’re aiming to do.

“We’ll look to carry this on and hopefully pick up some points away from home. Hopefully this year will help us out.

“The work isn’t done and we know that as a group of players. We’re in a nice position at the moment but we want more.”

Barnes added: “This place for us is turning out to be amazing. Obviously, when you look back, if we would’ve picked up some wins away from home then you never know where we could be.

“We’ll stay grounded and we’ll dust ourselves down before getting ready to go again. Who would’ve thought that? What we’re doing here at home is magnificent. I think we can still get better because we’re all fighting to stay in this league.”