Tarky knocking on the door

James Tarkowski delivered a man of the match performance against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

And Sean Dyche admits he is knocking on the door of a first Premier League start.

The 24-year-old signed 12 months ago from Brentford for £3m, but has made only five starts for the club, including both FA Cup games against the Black Cats.

Dyche said: “I’ve mentioned him several times because I think he’s a very good player, that’s why we brought him to the club.

“He’s currently got two centre halves in front of him, and we like (Kevin) Longy as well. Ben (Mee) and (Michael) Keano have been in very good form, it’s fair to say, and it’s hard for Tarky at the minute, but he’s an absolutely fantastic professional, and he keeps working at his game. I was delighted with him.”

Dyche made seven changes to face Sunderland, and added: “We have loads of conversations as a staff, and the fine lines are there between the group, as you’ve seen.

“There are some very good players on the cusp of playing...I thought Tendayi (Darikwa) was good and hasn’t figured so much, Flanno (Jon Flanagan) was very good. There’s good signs about the group. They train properly, they go about their business properly, and are ready to deliver.”