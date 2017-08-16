Tarkowski delighted to get up and running

After failing to win any of their first 17 away games in the Premier League last season, Burnley have now won two of their last three.

And centre back James Tarkowski has featured in both successes, having started the last five league games for the club.

He came in for his first Premier League start in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in April, and while Burnley lost their last away game of the season at Bournemouth, Tarkowski replaced the departed Michael Keane as the Clarets won 3-2 at champions Chelsea on the opening day of the new campaign.

And Tarkowski admitted: “It’s a dream. It’s a tough fixture coming here first game, we’ve got some tough away games in the first few weeks, so to get the first win away from home makes it really sweet.”

Tarkowski, signed from Chelsea’s West London neighbours Brentford in January 2016, was like a magnet to the ball, repelling Chelsea attacks, and he said: “It seemed to be coming at me. It was a great team performance, I thought every man from back to front was outstanding.

“It was very eventful. The early sending off put it in our favour a bit and we took advantage of it in the first half. To get the three goals was great.

“We knew the second half was going to be difficult,we knew they’d come back at us, we were disappointed to concede but the three points are the most important thing.”

And on big shoes to fill in Keane, Tarkowski added: “I can only do what I can do, I can’t affect the manager’s decision on who he picks in the team apart from me doing my own thing.

“I’ve worked hard, put in plenty of work, and tried to prove I should be the one in the team and fortunately for the first game he’s picked me.”