Spurs display a step in right direction

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton feels that Burnley’s ‘best performance’ on the road has given them a firm foundation to build on.

The Clarets were beaten for a seventh time in eight games on their travels in the Premier League, as Spurs came from behind to take all three points at White Hart Lane.

Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, scoring the club’s first goal from open play away from home this season, poking the ball past Hugo Lloris from close range.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men hit back through Dele Alli as the midfielder guided Kyle Walker’s cross into the corner in the 26th minute.

And they wrapped up the points in the final outing before Christmas when Danny Rose slammed the ball inside the near post, after collecting substitute Moussa Sissoko’s pass.

However, despite the outcome, the Turf Moor skipper insists that the squad will take a lot of heart from the display.

“There’s a lot been made of the away form so far, we’ve tried a few different things to rectify it, but I think this was our best performance away from home in it being much more like us,” he said.

“We’re slightly disappointed not to come away with something.

“Obviously we’ve come away having been beaten, you can’t get away from that, that’s set in stone.

“But I think in terms of where we’ve been so far - the results haven’t been great, and more frustrating on our part, the performances haven’t been up to scratch - but it was today, and it was much more like what we’re about.

“We created chances, caused problems for them, defended well, didn’t concede too many chances so all in all there’s a lot to build on.

“We know it’s a results game but over a period of time those sort of performances will give us a great chance of getting things away from Premier League grounds.

“I feel it was one of our best, if not the best, performances. If we keep doing that then the results will come.”

Burnley were left aggrieved by the failure to send Sissoko off for a high and late challenge on Stephen Ward, just before the winning goal, and Heaton admitted: “I haven’t seen it back, but at the time I thought it was high.

“The lads were saying in the dressing room that they thought it was a straight red.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because he’s then pivotal when slipping in Danny Rose, who got it out of his feet and launched it past me.

“It’s a little bit frustrating that those little decisions are going against us at the moment. There is a feel that we’re on the wrong side of those.”

