Silva knocks back Robertson interest

Hull City boss Marco Silva has shut the door on Burnley's interest in left back Andrew Robertson.

Reports on Monday suggested the Tigers had accepted a £10m offer for the Scot, but at Silva's press briefing today, he said: "Andy Robertson is not leaving, he is our player.

"He is important for us and he is preparing to play tomorrow night.”

It has otherwise been a quiet morning on deadline day for the Clarets, though they are trying to push through a club record move for Norwich wideman Robbie Brady, while Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood is thought to be another target.

