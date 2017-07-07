Rouwen Hennings returns home to Germany

Rouwen Hennings has left Turf Moor to sign for Fortuna Dusseldorf on a free transfer.

The German striker spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga 2 side, scoring nine league goals in a mid-table finish.

And Hennings, who had 12-months left on his deal with the Clarets after joining from side Karlsruhe in August 2015, has cut his ties to return to his homeland on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal.

In his debut season at Turf Moor, Hennings made 27 appearances and scored his first goal in claret and blue in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in November, 2015.

Hennings then followed that up with the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over eventual Championship runners-up Middlesbrough in a third-round FA Cup tie.

Burnley Football Club would like to think Rouwen for his contribution to the club and wish him well in his future career.