Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1

Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Andre Gray's second half goal squaring the match up after Daryl Murphy had given the home side a first-half lead.

It was the first time the Clarets had failed to win in their pre-season fixtures.

Burnley began the match in a 4-3-3 formatio., with Steven Defour and Jack Cork sitting in midfield and Hendrick playing further forward.

Ashley Barnes and Jon Walters played either side of Andre Gray in attack.

The Clarets had their first sight of goal as early as the second minute after Walters had been felled on the right.

Defour's centre was just too high for James Tarkowski, who well placed at the back post.

Six minutes later, Walters was released down the inside right channel by Matt Lowton after good work by Jeff Hendrick.

However, the former Stoke City striker's shot was deflected wide of the near post by Michael Mancienne.

In what was a reasonably bright start by the Clarets, Walters should have opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

Jack Cork, deep inside his own half, read the play superby to intercept Arman Traore's pass.

The midfielder carried the ball forward before releasing Andre Gray, who managed to get the better of Mancienne.

He looked up and spotted Walters on his own in the penalty area and delivered an inviting centre, but Walter's diving header crashed against the crossbar.

Gray thought he had given the visitors the lead 10 minutes later when he took advantage of a slip by Joe Woorall after Ashley Barnes' flick.

But after rounding Forest keeper Jordan Smith and knocking the ball into an empty net, the Burnley striker was pulled up for offside.

Forest had barely threatened in the opening half hour, with longe range efforts from Zach Clough and Tendayi Darikwa, in Forest colours for the first time after his £2m move from the Clarets, not troubling Tom Heaton.

However, all that changed when the home side opened the scoring after 34 minutes.

David Vaughan released Barrie Mckay down the left with a neat through ball. His subsequent centre was met at the near post by Daryl Murphy who made no mistake.

The big Forest centre forward should have made it 2-0 two minutes later when he took advantage of a poor Lowton back header.

The former Ipswich man beat Heaton to the ball, turned insideTarkowski and shoot but Heaton managed to get back on his goal line and save the day.

The half finished with Forest the better team.

Burnley brought on Ashley Westwood for Jack Cork at half-time and he almost created the equaliser in the 54th minute.

The ex-Aston Villa man latched on to a loose ball and laid the ball into the path of Lowton.

The full-back looked like he should have shot but instead chose to cross and Forest got back to clear.

If Lowton made the wrong decision then, he didn't two minutes later as from a slightly wider position on the right, his cross found Gray at the back post who made no mistake to bring the scores level at 1-1.

In the 74th minute Apostolos Velios headed over from McKay's searching centre from the left and a few minutes later Gray perhaps should have done better from Ward's cross but he shot straight at the keeper.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson nearly won it for Burnley with just a couple of minutes remaining.

The Icelandic international cut in from the right and shot from the edge of the area which Forest keeper Smith got down to well to push to safety