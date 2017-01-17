No deal agreed for Brady yet

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has revealed the Canaries are "not anywhere near a deal with anybody" as speculation intensifies over the future of Clarets target Robbie Brady.

Burnley and Sunderland are believed to be heading the chase for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

However, Neil claims reports the former Hull City wideman is close to departing Carrow Road are wide of the mark.

The Clarets have been linked with a £10m bid, rising to £13m, but Neil said: “There’s obviously been teams interested in Robbie but we’re not anywhere near a deal with anybody.

“I’m not going to go into the nuts and bolts of it but the point of it is there’s no deal for Robbie Brady anywhere near done.

“That’s what I’d say and you can pick the bones out of that whatever way you like.”

And Brady is expected to play in tomorrow's night's FA Cup third round replay at Southampton, probably at left back after Martin Olsson joined Swansea for a reported £4.5m.

Neil has no issue with Brady becoming cup-tied: "Cup-tied for who, he’s a Norwich City player? My responsibility in my job is to look after Norwich City, Robbie Brady is a Norwich City player and will be utilised as a Norwich City player to the best use of Norwich City.”