Michael Keane move was 'right move at the right time' - Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hailed England international Michael Keane as a 'fantastic servant' following the defender's club record move to Everton.

The 24-year-old, who was brought to Turf Moor in September 14th for about a tenth of the fee that the Clarets could recoup for him, penned a five-year deal at Goodison Park where he'll work under former Barcelona and Holland defender Ronald Koeman.

Last season's players' player of the year made 100 league appearances for the Clarets, scoring seven times, and contributed to the club's Championship title-winning success.

Keane, who contributed to 13 clean sheets last season, earned two caps for his country during his stay with the club and was also nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association young player of the year award.

Following Keane's sale, which could see the Toffees pay up to £30m with add ons, Dyche said: “I mentioned last year to him and to the world, when people were chasing after him, that I thought he had more to do at Burnley, before he moves on.

“Now I think now he’s in a really good place to go on and take his career on again - and we can only thank him for what he’s done.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to us, both on and off the pitch.”

While the Clarets knocked back a £15m offer from Leicester City last summer, Dyche has described Keane's transfer to Merseyside as the 'right move at the right time'.

With a number of the Premier League's elite eyeing up the former Manchester United youngster, Dyche said: “The reality was that Michael was probably going to move. It’s not about him wanting to leave; it’s just a natural progression.

“It’s fair to say that Everton have been in the Premier League for a very long time and they’re looking to get even stronger.

“They’re making a big investment there now and it’s a right move at the right time for him.

“I think Michael spoke very well about our club and about what he’s done here and rightly so, as he’s had a fantastic journey."

Dyche added: “If there’s ever been a time in my management career when there’s something that you tell the story, or the projected future of, it was probably his story.

“When I first met Michael with his agent and his parents, I kind of guided him as to how I saw his future and he’s obviously played a massive part of gripping that himself and we’ve guided him towards that.

“There comes a time for some of these players when it’s probably appropriate they move on and I think on this occasion it is.”