Michael Duff hopes young Clarets keep the momentum

Michael Duff is hoping that his young Clarets continue where they left off after looking ‘more like a Burnley team’ in the second half of their Professional Development League fixture against Huddersfield Town.

The Under 23s travel to Wast Hills today to take on Birmingham City after fighting back to take a point in a six-goal thriller against the Terriers at Turf Moor earlier in the week.

The Clarets shipped three goals in the first half but responded well to Duff’s half-time team talk and dominated the game after the break.

With Burnley rooted to the foot of the division, Duff said: “The physical levels looked really good at the end. We looked like we could keep going and going.

“It’s hard work, if you want to be a footballer it’s going to be hard work and they’ve delivered that.

“The first half was like an academy game, it was like a basketball match and it’s unrealistic, it’s now how we’re trying to get our lads to play, because they won’t have careers if they play like that.

“I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game but we gave them three of the softest goals you’ll ever see.”

“We asked for a reaction, we asked for things to change which they did so they took the information on. They learnt and they delivered in the second half. We looked more like a Burnley team.”